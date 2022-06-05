The Standard

Warrnambool athletics track to get $1m makeover

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On track: The athletics track at Brauerander Park will be resurfaced later this year in time for next school sport season. Picture: Anthony Brady

Work on resurfacing and improving drainage at the Brauerander athletics track is set to get under way within months after flooding caused more than $1 million in damage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.