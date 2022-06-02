Lifestyle options aplenty near the CBD | House of the Week

The Standard

338 Raglan Parade, Warrnambool | Lifestyle options aplenty

By House of the Week
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:34am, first published June 2 2022 - 10:30pm
Lifestyle options aplenty near the CBD
  • 338 Raglan Parade, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Carpark 1
  • $620,000 - $660,000
  • Agency: Northeast Stockdale & Leggo Warrnambool
  • Agent: Justin Allen on 0418 254 817
  • Inspect: June 5, from 1-2pm

Behind the manicured front garden and striking 1950s facade, this alluring property is full of surprises. The current owners have fastidiously renovated the main residence, and transformed the original sleepout and outbuilding into two stylish studios.

