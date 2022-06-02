Lifestyle options aplenty near the CBD | House of the Week

Behind the manicured front garden and striking 1950s facade, this alluring property is full of surprises. The current owners have fastidiously renovated the main residence, and transformed the original sleepout and outbuilding into two stylish studios.
As a result, the property presents a myriad of options. You can live in the main house and collect a healthy income from the well-established holiday rental/Airbnb studios, accommodate a relative or teenager, or create a deluxe guest suite for visiting friends and family. Alternatively, you could run a business from home, or just have a great place to escape and watch the footy!
The beautifully crafted 1950s brick home has many classic features, such as a formal entrance hall, 2.7 metre ceilings, decorative cornices and polished pine floorboards. Not only true to its vintage but also immaculately kept and presented, it provides modern-day creature comforts without losing its timeless period appeal.
Features include new double glazed windows throughout, a new kitchen and bathroom, replumbing, gas ducted central heating, new wiring and fuse box, LEDs and ceiling fans, two split systems and a 20 panel 5.4kW solar system.
There are two large bedrooms at the front of the house with built-in robes and ceiling fans, a lovely bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiles, shower, vanity and toilet.
The front lounge has a wood heater and feature fireplace, stylish kitchen with AEG stainless steel appliances and meals area, a large office (converted from the original third bedroom), family room, swish new laundry and second toilet.
There is a sheltered pergola and barbecue area, a lock-up garage with remote door, thriving veggie patch and safely enclosed north-facing garden.
The fully self-contained one bedroom apartment has an open plan bedroom/lounge/meals area, complete with a kitchenette and ensuite bathroom. The second studio is smaller version, but has been renovated to the same high standard, comprising an open bedroom/living area and ensuite. Each studio apartment has double glazed windows, double wall and ceiling insulation and separate access from the house, enabling independent use for residents and guests. Security cameras and sensor lighting installed in the house's wide eaves around the house and down the driveway offer added reassurance and comfort to owners and guests.
