Lifestyle options aplenty near the CBD | House of the Week

The fully self-contained one bedroom apartment has an open plan bedroom/lounge/meals area, complete with a kitchenette and ensuite bathroom. The second studio is smaller version, but has been renovated to the same high standard, comprising an open bedroom/living area and ensuite. Each studio apartment has double glazed windows, double wall and ceiling insulation and separate access from the house, enabling independent use for residents and guests. Security cameras and sensor lighting installed in the house's wide eaves around the house and down the driveway offer added reassurance and comfort to owners and guests.