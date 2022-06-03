The Standard

Journalist Ron Reed passes away

By Tim Auld
Updated June 3 2022 - 8:36am, first published 7:00am
WELL KNOWN REPORTER: Respected journalist Ron Reed passed away in Melbourne this week.

VETERAN sports journalist Ron Reed, an export of Dennington, passed away suddenly in Melbourne on Friday.

