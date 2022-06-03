VETERAN sports journalist Ron Reed, an export of Dennington, passed away suddenly in Melbourne on Friday.
Reed, who started his career as a cadet journalist at The Standard in 1961 before going on to cover nearly every major sporting event on the world calendar, including nine Olympic Games, six Tour de France cycling events, countless cricket test matches, Melbourne Spring Racing Carnivals plus the VFL-AFL for the Herald Sun newspaper.
A former talented sportsman in his own right, Reed won the 1966 Esam Medal while playing for Dennington in the Warrnambool and District Football League.
The passionate Carlton fan was a key player in the Dennington 1966 premier side under coach Bill Abbott before playing one season for Warrnambool Football Club in 1967. He was also a champion cricketer at Dennington.
Former Racing Victoria steward Des Gleeson, who played football with Reed in Dennington's under 17s side, said it was hard to believe he had passed away.
"I've known Ron basically all my life," Mr Gleeson said.
"I'm still trying to comprehend his sudden passing. We were old teammates in the under 17s but our footy careers went on different paths with Ron winning the best and fairest award for the association and playing in a premiership side while I took up umpiring.
"I've watched Ron's career as a journalist very closely. He was highly respected for his knowledge of all sports whether it be cycling, football, cricket, the Olympic Games or the races. Ron was a very humble man. Ron loved coming back home to Warrnambool for the May carnival - we would always find time to have a chat and a beer.
"He had a wonderful way with words and was very managed with what he wrote and spoke. Ron's passing is a very sad day, not only for his family and friends but people who read the stories he wrote for so many years."
Former long-serving The Standard chief of staff Frank Beattie said Mr Reed rated as one of the best journalists that had worked at masthead.
"The Standard has been fortunate to have produced numerous people who have gone on to be excellent journalists in various forms but I would have to say Ron was one of the best," Mr Beattie said.
"Ron was one of the leading sports journalists covering sports events all around the world. He was highly respected and will be missed."
Mr Reed is survived by his wife Leigh and son Adam.
