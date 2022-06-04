Changes on horizon for footy landscape

The votes hadn't even been finally tallied in Wannon and it felt like the campaign for November's state election kicked off with state opposition leader Matthew Guy visiting the region. He got a taste of the region's staff shortage when he couldn't get any food on the Warrnambool train because the snack car wasn't open. He pledged $20 million for a "world-class Warrnambool waterfront" including $12m for the surf club redevelopment and $8m for the breakwater. He also went to Portland and listened to concerns about that town's hospital crisis. But Moyne Shire was disappointed he didn't have time for its representatives.