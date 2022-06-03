Parents play a vital role in giving career advice, so it's important they have the knowledge to help their children make informed choices.
The Neil Porter Legacy Foundation will host a careers seminar for parents in Warrnambool on June 15 and provide independent career advice across all areas - employment, TAFE/ VET, university and apprenticeship or traineeships.
Warrnambool Skills and Jobs Centre career practitioner Michael Absalom will talk about the options that exist, as well tips and advice on how to assist their children in their career journey.
"They're very different careers than what they would've been for their parents, so it's a chance for them to learn about the careers of the future and how that looks," Mr Absalom said.
Their career journey could include a multitude of jobs across various industries. "We also want to educate parents about how young people think about careers these days and think about their future," he said.
Foundation representative Matt Porter is running the event and working with south-west schools and employers to host student tours to see different jobs.
"We're doing lots of work with students to get them out to see all their possibilities but we think the parents also need to know about the possibilities and the options too," he said.
"We're all about talking to students about choosing a career or study area that matches your interests, your passions and your talent."
It's on at the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery at 7pm. RSVP required via email matt@mattporter.com.au or phone 0490 936 517.
