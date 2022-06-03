Allansford mentor Tim Nowell acknowledges he would like to see more wins on the board but understands his Cats are at the start of a long journey together.
With one win and seven losses next to their name in the Warrnambool and District league, the youthful Cats will be hoping to emulate some positive form with a strong performance against the winless Timboon Demons on Saturday afternoon.
Nowell said it was 'important' to get some reward for effort after some gallant performances.
"Getting on the winning board is critically important - last week (against South Rovers) we didn't play consistent enough football and it hurt us," he said.
"We do need to win this week, we've had a few close games this year, we've been in a lot of games for three quarters and not been able to finish which is experience for sure."
With a virtually new-look side this season - including eight under 18s from 2021 named against the Demons - Nowell said it was vital his group stuck together through thick and thin.
"I don't want to use our youth as an excuse, but we are playing a lot of kids," he said.
"When you look at the Panmures and Nirrandas now, they've sort of been together three or so years as a group, so we're still bonding and coming together.
"There's 11 new senior players in our side from last year and out of those a lot of them have never played football together.
"So in that sense that's where we're seeing a lot of the inconsistency right now, but every game we play, they get better."
Nowell said the group is maintaining a positive attitude and willingness to learn and listen despite the challenges on-field this season so far.
"The bond and the morale around the football club is really, really positive and it gives us hope that we are going in the right direction," he said.
"We'll keep focusing on those things."
