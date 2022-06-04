Warrnambool youngster Lindsey Haynes has come out on top at a dance competition in Melbourne.
She placed first in both the 12 and under jazz and hip hop solos at Jump Dance Challenge in May.
"I was really excited and full of joy and really happy with the results," she said. "It was a fun experience."
Lindsey also made it to the open championships round based on points accrued on the day. She performed her hip hop routine but did not place.
The 12-year-old said she prepared the routines with competition teacher Tiffany Tracey for the past six months.
Lindsey has competitions coming up in Portland, Hamilton, Mount Gambier and Warrnambool (including the Warrnambool Eisteddfod).
Her class work teacher, Melissa Dance said it was amazing for Lindsey to place in her first competition jazz solo.
"She's vibrant and brings a lot of energy and personality to the studio, which shone through on stage," Ms Dance said. "She's also always helping others."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
