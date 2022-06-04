The Standard

Warrnambool's Lindsey Haynes wins hip hop and jazz solos at Jump Dance Challenge

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:35am, first published June 4 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANCE: Warrnambool's Lindsey Haynes holding her trophy with competition teacher Tiffany Tracey.

Warrnambool youngster Lindsey Haynes has come out on top at a dance competition in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.