Warrnambool teenager Lindsey Haynes has come out on top at a dance competition in Melbourne.
She came first in both the 12 and under jazz and hip hop solos at Jump Dance Challenge on May 29.
"I was really excited and full of joy and really happy with the results," she said. "It was a fun experience."
The 12-year-old said she prepared the routines with competition teacher Tiffany Tracey for the past six months.
Lindsey has competitions coming up in Portland, Hamilton, Mount Gambier and Warrnambool.
She has undertaken dance classes for the past seven years, competed for four and learns jazz, hip hop and acrobatics.
Lindsey said she would like to pursue a career as a dance teacher to inspire others.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
