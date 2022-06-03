For good reason, Nirranda Recreation Reserve is set to be one of the most highly anticipated venues across the region on Saturday.
On the A Grade netball courts, the undefeated Blues welcome third-placed Panmure in a top-four spectacle in the Warrnambool and District league well worth the price of admission.
"We're all incredibly excited, and they're the only team we haven't played in the league so far," Blues superstar Steph Townsend said of the Bulldogs, who have lost one game for the season.
"If you look at their team on paper and their results, they're incredibly talented. Jess Rohan is a brilliant netballer down in the defensive end, Lisa Pender down the attacking end, Abby Sheehan and Millie (Mahony) through the goals, they've got some great names.
"We'll need to put a lot of work into them to try and figure out how to shut them down before the ball gets down there. We're really excited."
The reigning 2021 A Grade league best and fairest winner said the Blues weren't playing perfect netball despite their undefeated record and had plenty to work on.
The Blues are averaging 72 goals a game and conceding just 24 goals against, with a percentage of over 300.
"We sort of had a bit of a lull last week, probably didn't quite play our brand of netball," she said.
"That'll be one focus for Lisa (Arundell), just to make sure we're playing our brand for four quarters."
Management of senior players is going to be the key for the Blues throughout the season and much like every other club across the competition - let alone every community team across the state - navigating player unavailability is an ongoing issue.
But it's allowed the Blues to continue building depth and providing opportunities and flexibility with structures ahead of the pointy-end of the season.
"We haven't had the luxury of having a full side weekly, but that's one area where we're quite lucky is our depth," Townsend said.
"We haven't had a full side for a while - Georgia Haberfield was away, I had a pretty bad ankle injury for a few weeks and was playing one or two quarters and missed a game or two.
"Cloe Marr is gradually coming back into the side, same with Lisa Couch coming off injury.
"Last week was probably our first game in at least a month with a full list available and I think going forward we'll look at our combinations and what works, what doesn't and what we can do when the opposition puts the heat on us."
Saturday's blockbuster netball clash will kick off at 1.50pm.
