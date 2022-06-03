Emerging Warrnambool gymnast Lily Crawford is a name to keep an eye out on for the future.
For most of the 10-year-old's life so far she's been working hard and enjoying everything gymnastics has to offer, and now the youngster is reaping the benefits as she makes her way through the pathway system.
The Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School student has been doing gymnastics since she was four years old and loves the expressiveness of the sport.
"Ever since I was a toddler, mum and dad said I was trying to do handstands and I didn't stop moving so it was the perfect sport for me," she said.
"My favourite part of gymnastics is competing because you can really show your personality through routines."
Crawford - who trains at the YMCA in Geelong for nearly 20 hours a week as part of the international development squad where she was selected three years ago - most recently had a trial to make the Gymnastics Victoria state development squad.
"I was very excited when I found out I was selected, as the trial was challenging, and I was very nervous," she said.
The youngster is inspired by the deeds of former American gymnast Katelyn Ohashi - the six-time All-American, four-time member of USA Gymnastics junior national team and 2013 American Cup winner.
"I love her outgoing personality and her funky routines," she said.
She is only at the beginning of her journey through the sport but has plenty of people to thank.
"My mum and dad first for spending more time in the car taking me to gymnastics and back than the hours I train and compete," she said.
"I would also like to thank all my coaches who have supported my gymnastics dreams."
