North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie wants his group to bring the same attitude to Cobden it did for South Warrnambool.
The Eagles are out to consolidate last round's win over the Roosters, with Dowie adamant his team should not take Dan Casey's men lightly.
"To take on the unbeaten South Warrnambool, the boys loved the challenge," he said. "The last four years, that's one thing I know they do enjoy. But Cobden are Cobden, it doesn't matter where they are on the ladder, they're always hard to beat down there.
"We know they're young, but they are an improving side. Looking at their results, the're one of the stronger sides outside the top five."
Dowie said the Eagles' mindset moving forward would determine success.
"At the start of the year, we fell in that trap of maybe being on the back foot a bit," he said. "Coming off the last couple years where we trained a lot and the stop-starts, it's really hard to get a judge on our individuals and group's effect. It took a while to get going but I feel like now we know what works and what doesn't.
"For us, it's a real attitude and mindset thing. Physically we shouldn't change from week-to-week which we don't but your attitude determines a lot. If we get that right, we have the physical capabilities to match it with anyone."
After his best-on-ground efforts last round, Bailey Jenkinson won't line up for the Eagles due to soreness while Harry Keast comes out after earning an NAB League debut with GWV Rebels.
Tom James returns after missing last week due to match-ups, while Jack Burke gets his first chance at senior level this year after impressive form in reserves. Dowie said Burke would prove a popular inclusion.
"He played some games last year," he said. "He's done a heap of work (on fitness) and is up-and-going."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
