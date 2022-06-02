Wanted man to appear in court on dangerous driving charge

A 32-year-old Warrnambool man wanted for questioning in relation to dangerous driving while pursued by police near Tower Hill has been arrested by Hamilton police in Coleraine.
Hamilton police made the arrest on Thursday night in Coleraine after a whereabouts alert was issued by Koroit police following an incident on Wednesday, May 25.
The man has been charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop when directed by police officers and dangerous driving while pursued by police.
Previously Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said officers were in the process of trying to intercept a white vehicle which was heading north in Lake View Road at 9.38am on May 25.
He said the driver refused to stop and accelerated away from police at a fast rate of speed.
"We understand that the driver shouldn't be driving," he said.
"The driver is wanted and failed to stop at the bottom of Lake View Road near the intersection with the Princes Highway.
"He was last seen heading quickly away from police and driving very erratically."
Sergeant Day estimated the speed of the white vehicle at 120km/h in the 80km/h zone.
The man is expected appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
A 39-year-old homeless Warrnambool man will also appear in court for a bail/remand hearing on Friday.
He has been charged with theft of a bottle of vodka from a Warrnambool IGA supermarket and acting prejudicial to the good running of a police jail.
