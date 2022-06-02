The Standard

The 32-year-old Warrnambool man wanted for questioning in relation to dangerous driving while chased by police

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 11:04pm
Wanted man to appear in court on dangerous driving charge

A 32-year-old Warrnambool man wanted for questioning in relation to dangerous driving while pursued by police near Tower Hill has been arrested by Hamilton police in Coleraine.

