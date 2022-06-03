The Standard
Updated

The 32-year-old Warrnambool man wanted for questioning in relation to dangerous driving while chased by police

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
June 3 2022
Wanted man fronts court on dangerous driving charge

A Killarney man accused of driving while pursued by police near Tower Hill says it wasn't him but his friend who had not long dropped him home.

