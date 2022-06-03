Wanted man fronts court on dangerous driving charge

A Killarney man accused of driving while pursued by police near Tower Hill says it wasn't him but his friend who had not long dropped him home.
Daniel Byrne, 32, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
The court heard he was arrested by Hamilton police in Coleraine on Thursday night after a whereabouts alert was issued by Koroit police following an incident on Wednesday, May 25.
Mr Bryne was allegedly found hiding in a room of Coleraine's National Hotel.
Mr Byrne was charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop when directed by police officers and dangerous driving while pursued by police.
The court heard he was last month observed by police driving a white BMW wagon on Tower Hill's Lakeview Road at 9.28am.
Mr Byrne allegedly looked directly at police before fleeing at speed.
He ignored the police lights to stop and allegedly travelled at up to 118km/h in an 80km/h zone.
His licence was cancelled in January and he was disqualified from obtaining one for four years.
The court heard his alleged driving was erratic and endangered a nearby pedestrian he flew past and flicking gravel up onto them.
During his arrest, police located the white BMW which was towed from the scene.
At the time of the alleged offending, Mr Bryne was on a community correction order.
He has an extensive criminal history including dangerous and impaired driving, trafficking drugs and possessing an imitation firearm.
On Friday he told the court it wasn't him driving the BMW but a friend who had not long dropped him home at Killarney.
"I'm unsure what I need to do to get myself out of this," he said.
He said he had stable accommodation and employment as an asphalt plant operator.
But magistrate Simon Guthrie said the man was an unacceptable risk and had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody.
Mr Byrne was refused bail. He'll appear in court again on June 20.
Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Warrnambool man pleaded guilty in the same court to stealing a bottle of vodka from a Warrnambool IGA supermarket and acting prejudicial to the good running of a police jail.
He was jailed for the one day he served in the city's police cells and released from custody.
Court and general news reporter. Got a news tip?📩 jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Court and general news reporter. Got a news tip?📩 jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
