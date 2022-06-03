Under 18.5 team unsustainable this year: club

Camperdown hopes to return to Hampden's under 18.5 competition next year after forfeiting its 2022 team for the remainder of the season.
In a letter to members, club president Aaron Sinnott said it decision came with "great disappointment".
"We have consulted with players, parents and the committee on this and the decision was not made lightly," it read. "The executive committee in consultation with (under 18.5 coach) Matthew Absalom and (football manager) Stephen Sinnott have met on numerous occasions and have now made the decision it is not viable for the under 18.5 team to continue."
The club met prior to the season to discuss viability of fielding its under 18.5 team this year, before attempting to field a side for the first five rounds before a review. However forfeits in rounds five to seven, as well as round two forced the decision.
Football manager Stephen Sinnott said while the club knew this could be a possibility, it did everything it could to get a different outcome.
"We've had low numbers all through Auskick with this age group," he said. "It's been an ongoing issue for 10 years, and then we had about six or eight go off to boarding school."
Sinnott said it was unsustainable to continue to get permit players, as well as under 16 players, to fill in.
He said the goal remained kids playing football, with the club giving its blessing for players to look elsewhere for a game if needed.
"If that means they go to another club this year, they've got our 100 per cent support behind that," he said.
He said one had elected to play at Kolora-Noorat this season, while two would continue to training at Camperdown in preparation for next year.
Sinnott said the club would look to return to the under 18.5 competition next year.
"We've got 18 top agers in our under 16s team that will go up next year," he said. "So we are trying to do everything we can with bottom age under 18s this year to keep them.
Sinnott said it would also be looking at various avenues to fill the under 18 time slot on game day.
"This weekend we've organised for our Auskickers to play a 25 minute game to have something going before the reserves," he said. "We will try and be active to get stuff to fill that void."
Sinnott thanked the league and other clubs for their support.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
