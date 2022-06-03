The Standard

Camperdown forfeits its team for remainder of Hampden under 18.5 season

Under 18.5 team unsustainable this year: club

Camperdown hopes to return to Hampden's under 18.5 competition next year after forfeiting its 2022 team for the remainder of the season.

