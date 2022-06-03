Editorial: Football landscape set to change

To those outside the Terang area, where football and netball are central to the town and neighbouring communities, it might have come as a shock. Kolora-Noorat has been a football powerhouse in the Warrnambool and District league winning five senior premierships between 2009 and 2019 and had COVID-19 not cut short last season, it could have been six. Terang Mortlake, which won three flags between 2004 and 2008, has always been a fierce competitor with a secondary school and two primary schools to draw its talent from.