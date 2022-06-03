Anglers made the most of a bountiful weather window

Winter is only a few days old but it's already smashed me for six, while icy blasts from the south and huge seas have completely belted the south west.
Fishing has been really limited due to this, but there were some nice fish before the bad weather moved in.
The tuna are still alive and well right throughout the coast and have been caught on a wide range of techniques.
I can't remember a season where the size range of fish has been so wide as are the techniques on which they are being landed.
There continues to be fish caught readily from the average 20kg right through to 100kg-plus.
These fish are being targeted on everything from skirts, divers and pilchard to cubes and live red baits.
One angler that did use a live red bait to land a 95kg barrel was Luke Gercovich out of Port MacDonnell.
After persuading his father Mark to leave the school fish alone in search of a bigger fish they were soon tight to a rampaging fish which had his Daiwa reel sizzling.
After a decent fight the fish and Luke were cooked, but he had enough energy left in the tank to help Mark drag it into the boat.
Matthew Hunt Fishing Services has also been getting some quality fish out of Portland for his clients.
Most days have seen them back at the dock by lunchtime after bagging out early.
This has been lucky as the weather has gotten really filthy in the later afternoon.
On their last trip out they got a mixture of school fish and two solid fish about 70-80kg.
Don't just think that all the action is happening over West because there has been some great fishing off our coast from Warrnambool to Port Fairy.
Salty Dog Charters had a brilliant day landing their bag of tuna including a 100kg barrel caught on a Bonze D-Shackle.
Although they aren't as thick in numbers as the Portland and Port Mac fish, it is certainly still worth your time having a look here.
On the beaches there seem to be a few salmon starting to pop up which will only get more prevalent in the coming months.
Storm Trick Metals have been accounting for the majority of fish that our customers have been catching.
The beauty about these is they actually can be used as a jig as well as a casting lure due to their chunky back end.
They are already rigged with super sharp assist hooks and a treble so there's no need to swap them out.
The Hopkins River has seen a huge amount of blue, clean water coming into the system thanks to huge high tides and big swells.
A customer was watching this water coming in down at the mouth during the week and noticed what he thought was a big mullet sitting in some kelp.
On closer inspection he realised it was a mulloway which had just come in with the swell.
There were already some reports of them coming in and causing havoc on the mullet schools further up the system, but it's great to hear some more fish are starting to come in also.
Despite the clean water the bream haven't fished well this past week, and that was evident when Allansford and District Angling Club held their competition on Sunday.
None of the 10 anglers were lucky enough to land their five-fish limit.
Sam Melican got a really nice one-off fish that weighed 1.51kg which was the heaviest in the competition.
Paul Lamb and Brendan Howard worked together to weigh in four fish for 2.3kg and win the bag section.
Hopefully these cagey fish start to have a crack again before they really shut down through the colder months.
I fished the Fitzroy on Sunday for a heap of small salmon and some nice bream that averaged 35cm.
There was a lot of water in the system which meant the old jetty was completely submerged.
The fish I caught were all tight on the bank, but I witnessed a bait angler getting some nice fish in the shallow section on worms cast into the channel.
If you're a freshwater angler there's a fair chance you've already braved the weather in search of a trout.
This is the time to target trout as the water has begun to flow and has cooled down making the trout active in search of food.
Casting both hard bodied lures and soft plastics it's been a good start for some already.
One angler who is fairly new to the chase is Nate Monaghan.
Lately he has been putting in plenty of hours walking the banks up along Woodford casting hard bodies.
So far he has caught three trout with his go-to lure being a Rapala F7 in the Perch colour.
These lures have caught endless amounts of trout over the years due to their great swimming action and ability to float over rocks and timber.
Lake Purrumbete has again fished really well for redfin this week, especially for Mick and clients onboard Victorian Inland Charters.
Using live minnow and trolling lures along the 16-metre line they have been landing some solid fish nudging 40cm.
This weekend looks to be a write-off for the offshore anglers so it's a perfect time to come in and re-stock the tackle box for when the weather comes good again.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck
