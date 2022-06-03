Effort plays will be fundamental to Warrnambool Seahawks' return to the winners list.
The Seahawks dropped their first game in five matches last week, though have a chance to redeem themselves in an road game against Shepparton on Saturday.
Starter James Mitchell, who led scoring and rebounding last round against Melbourne University, said the team was intent on bouncing back.
"We had a pretty good run there, strung a few good games together and felt like we let ourselves down (against University)," he said. "Everyone is keen to come out and make up for that performance."
The Seahawks have already trounced the Gators once this season, winning a home game on May 7, 81-71.
Mitchell said it would come down to doing the "little things right" against Shepparton.
"Defensive containment is a big one, defensive rebounding, just little tiny details and effort plays," he said. "It goes a long way."
Returning to training Thursday, Nathan Hardingham will be a welcome inclusion after missing last round with illness. Hardingham finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds against the Gators last time around.
Wil Rantall (16pts), Riley Nicolson (14), Ollie Bidmade 14 and Mitchell (10) all scored in the double digits, with the latter confident contribution across the board would get them over the line against the Gators.
"That's our way through it this year," Mitchell said. "(Injured coach) Alex (Gynes) was playing at a MVP level, he would have won the way he was going.
"To lose someone like him, you can't ask anyone to step up and fill that by themselves so what it is is effort across the board."
Shepparton import Garrett Jefferson will also be on the Seahawks' radar, the American's third quarter blitz on May 7 bringing the Gators back into the game.
"Obviously an import like that, he's got the ability to light up if we let him," Mitchell said. ""Good players will go on runs, it's just about managing them, which I think we did fairly well last time.
"It doesn't need to be anything too complicated, we trust our defenders to do a good job and stay in front.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids is out to consolidate its position in the competition with back-to-back games against Bellarine. The two teams meet at Bellarine Sports Centre on Saturday night before playing again a fortnight later at The Arc.
Coach Lee Primmer said team's aim was to pick up both games over the lower ranked side but wouldn't get ahead themselves after Bellarine interrupted a Warrnambool winning streak last year.
"If we go down and play the basketball we did last weekend (against Melbourne University), we give ourselves an excellent chance to win." he said.
The Mermaids will go in full-strength, aside from Kate Sewell, who pinged a calf muscle against Melbourne University last round.
IN OTHER SPORT
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
