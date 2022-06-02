A new date has been set for the return of a major event on the Koroit calendar.
COVID has dealt a cruel hand to the Koroit Lions Club Art Show, causing its cancellation in 2020-21.
The event will make a long-awaited return in 2022, albeit at a different time of the year to when it is usually held.
This will be the art show's 40th year, with the Queens Birthday long weekend in June when it has occurred during that period.
But 2022 will see a change of date, with the art show to be held on the weekend of October 29-30.
Koroit Lions Club member David Mathison said the new date had been chosen to work in with the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
"We thought the art show needed a bit of a freshen up and the date was one of the areas we identified," Mr Mathison said.
"The Melbourne Cup weekend sees a lot of visitors come down to Port Fairy and Warrnambool and we thought it would be a good chance to tap into those numbers.
"Even though we are indoors, the weather can be pretty miserable in June and can stop people getting out and about."
Mr Mathison said the Lions club had some new ideas to add some extra spark to the art show.
One of those will be an artist working live at the art show, who the audience can interact with.
The art show, which will be held at the Koroit Theatre, is expected to attracted 200 pieces of art.
