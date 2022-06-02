The Standard

Moyne Shire Council lowers speed limit on Woodbine Road exit from Port Fairy

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:11am, first published 5:30am
Hold your horses: Drivers will have to keep their speed to 80km/h along the Woodbine Road exit from Port Fairy.

The speed limit along Woodbine Road, Skenes Road and Griffiths Street at the entrance to Port Fairy has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

