The speed limit along Woodbine Road, Skenes Road and Griffiths Street at the entrance to Port Fairy has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.
The change, which applies between the Princes Highway and the current 80km/h zone in Griffiths Street, came into effect today according to Moyne Shire Council.
"Following on from a number of a requests from both the Port Fairy Bicycle Users Group and members of the wider community expressing concern at the safety of the road and the number of vehicles using the route, council has successfully applied for permission from the Department of Transport to lower the speed limit to 80km/h on Woodbine Road, Skenes Road, and Griffiths Street," council wrote.
The changed limit along the 4.5km stretch of road will make a difference of roughly 40 seconds for motorists.
Council said new speed signage was being installed today.
