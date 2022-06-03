Dennington's newly-appointed division one coach Mick Rantall says he will adopt a simple philosophy but aims to do things right.
The Dogs have lured the past player back to the club for what is his first coaching role in more than five years.
Along with a long playing career, Rantall has an extensive coaching resume including fellow WDCA side Wesley Yambuk, multiple Melbourne country weeks and the Western Waves.
Dennington president Mick Howley said it was important the club locked in a mentor after going without during the 2021/22 season.
"We've tried Mick before in the past but work commitments haven't allowed," Howley said. "With Shannon (Beks) as captain, he was pretty keen to go again, as were we.
"But he just said we need to get a bit more structure and bit of help in place."
We think he's one of the best coaches in south-west Victoria.- Mick Howley
With Daryl Gunther aiding recruitment, Howley said Rantall's name remained at the top of the list, the club ecstatic to finally land the respected coach.
"We think he's one of the best coaches in south-west Victoria," Howley said.
Rantall confirmed his change of employment offered more time to fulfil the role.
"They came to me and asked me again, I thought about it and said 'why not'," he said. "I've got a bit of history here and played a lot of cricket here. I'm happy to come back and help out."
Beks said Rantall's appointment was a big boost for Dennington's young group.
"Going from last season to next season, our biggest focus was getting someone with some genuine cricket coaching experience," Beks said. "We've got a lot of young blokes who probably haven't had that for a few years now.
"We think getting someone like Mick in will help us improve pretty quickly."
Rantall said he would put emphasis on getting the technique right and training well.
"And to train with a purpose," he said. "Then we'll play well and be competitive. But I like that everyone has a crack and goes out there and does their best and if you get beat on the day you accept that."
Beks said the playing group was excited to try push up the ladder next season after a previous seventh finish.
"We've got a pretty tight group and everyone is pretty keen to improve and get better," Beks said. "Once cricket season does come around, we'll be definitely keen to have a good crack at it."
Dennington has lost Telge Peiris' services next season after he returned to Melbourne but have plans in place to welcome Englishman Henry Turner back to the club.
Rantall said his son Harry would return to play for the club, while son Ben currently plays at West Warrnambool.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
