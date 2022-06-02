The monster truck carnival has rolled into Warrnambool, promising an action-packed weekend of entertainment.
Among the trucks at Warrnambool's showgrounds will be the giant Koala, Old Skool, Thor, Barefoot, Monstertron and Wrecking.
Professional monster truck driver Troy Garcia said only a handful were in town already but more would be rolling in over the next few days - many of them like the ones you see on American TV.
"We've got the crazy Syco Sam rollover truck, he flips upside down," Mr Garcia said.
"We've got novelty actions, guys doing back flips on motorbikes and all the crazy tricks they do these days.
"We've got the crazy stunt clown who's always getting into trouble during the show, keeping the kids amused with his acts.
"And we'll end up smashing a few cars into each other in a bit of a demolition derby."
Mr Garcia said they were doing a show every three to four weeks across Australia, something they weren't able to do for much of the past two years during pandemic lockdowns.
"You could have risked putting a show on but the problem was that you've got so much time up in getting there and setting up," he said.
"It's irretrievable money if in the last week they decide that show's not happening and you're going into lockdown.
"The risk/reward just wasn't there."
Mr Garcia said the venue would allow cars to park around the fence line and watch the show and give spectators a chance to escape the wintry weather.
"That way they can jump in the car and keep warm and watch the show and go get a dagwood dog and jump back in the car and watch the show again," he said.
Tickets are $40 for kids aged three to 15, $50 for over 15s and family passes are $150. Under threes are free.
Gates open at 11.30am on Saturday and Sunday with some lighthearted entertainment throughout the afternoon before the main show kicks off at 3.30pm.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
