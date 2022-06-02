North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast will make his NAB League debut on Saturday when the GWV Rebels face in-form Dandenong Sintgrays.
Keast, 17 is named the 23rd player as the Rebels look for back-to-back wins after a convincing 48-point win against Western Jets last round.
Koroit's Tom Baulch holds his spot down back after a return last round, while South's Luamon Lual comes out with a wrist injury.
The game, which starts at 11am, is the first of a double header at Shepley Oval, with Geelong Falcons and Gippsland Power to follow.
Meanwhile, Hamilton's Jessica Renstch has been earmarked as one to watch ahead of this weekend's inaugural NAB AFLW Futures program.
Rentsch, 16 is among 46 of the country's best 17-year-old footballers selected to take part in a training session at Essendon's training base, The Hangar on Saturday before featuring in an exhibition match at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
