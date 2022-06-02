A familiar call has been sent out from Moyneyana Festival organisers as the iconic Port Fairy event faces challenging times.
As was the case last year, the festival committee is seeking reinforcements.
Moyneyana Festival president Neil Hedger said the urgency of landing recruits could not be understated.
"We are really struggling for committee numbers," Mr Hedger said.
"Last year when we did a call out for new members we got a good response, but the follow up commitment was not there and we are back to where we were.
"We have four or five on the committee at the moment.
"We need a secretary, treasurer, I'd be happy to stand aside as president if someone else wanted to take on that role. The situation is really dire, it would be difficult to go ahead with the numbers we have at the moment."
The festival is yet to have its annual general meeting, and Mr Hedger is hoping when that gathering arrives there will be new members keen to sign on.
The 2021-22 Moyneyana Festival was a successful one, with the famed New Year's Eve Parade going ahead.
The new year was ushered in with a fireworks display in the sky above Port Fairy.
This went ahead thanks to funding from the Moyne Shire, something Mr Hedger hopes can happen again.
"We got through the last festival really well, it was wonderful," Mr Hedger said.
The Moyneyana Festival has been in operation for three-quarters of the century, starting its life as a fundraiser for the Port Fairy Hospital.
It had morphed into a full-month festival, from Christmas Eve to Australia Day.
But since the arrival of the COVID pandemic, it has been pulled back to three weeks.
Mr Hedger said that timeframe is likely to again be in place for the 2022-23 version, depending on the number of committee members and other volunteers on hand.
