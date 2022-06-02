One kilogram of cannabis seized in police drug raid

A 27-year-old man is in custody assisting police with inquiries after a drug raid uncovered about a kilogram of cannabis on Thursday morning.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a drugs, poisons and controlled substances search warrant was executed at a Bade Avenue address in Portland.
He said a "significant amount of cannabis was seized".
The detective estimated the weight of the cannabis at about one kilogram.
That amount of cannabis has a potential street value of about $7000.
"It was a very pleasing result. We are still in the initial stages of the investigation," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"A 27-year-old man has been taken in custody and is assisting us with our inquiries."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said there was also evidence of cannabis cultivation as well as an alleged drying operation at the Bade Avenue property.
He said it was clear that cannabis plants were in the process of being stripped and the collected material being dried and bagged up.
"The smell is what attracted the attention of neighbours and we had a number of residents contact Portland police about the distinctive odour of cannabis," he said.
"We thank the members of the public who contacted police and request that anyone with information about drugs, or other crime, contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Portland police also executed three search warrants on Tuesday in relation to a burglary at the Condah Mission overnight on Monday, May 23.
Two Stihl chainsaws, a Stihl leaf blower, an air compressor and tools including Milwaukee drills, power packs and chargers were stolen from the Condah Mission at Estate Road in Breakaway Creek after thieves pulled back iron sheeting on a shed to gain entry.
The total value of the tools was $5000.
The caretaker's unit was also entered after glass was smashed, the power was turned off and a security camera hard drive removed.
"As a result of the execution of the warrants some items were recovered and three men were arrested," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"Two were charged with burglary and theft and released on bail to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on August 30.
"The other man was remanded in custody charged with the same offences."
The investigator requested that anyone who had information about suspected stolen goods, either offered to them directly or for sale on social media, should contact the Portland police station or Crime Stoppers.
Long-time senior journalist
