High number of south-west residents suffering from 'tech neck'

One young user averaged a staggering 7.5 hours on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok per day.- Clifton Watt
The number of south-west residents suffering from 'tech neck' has doubled in the past five years, according to physiotherapist Clifton Watt.
The ailment refers to aches and pains caused by excessive use of technology including phones, iPads, kindles and computers.
Mr Watt said the most common complaint was neck, upper back and shoulder stiffness.
"Headaches and arm pain can be referred from the neck and upper back in extreme cases," he said.
"Occasionally patients experience pins and needles in their forearms and hands and sore thumbs from excessive texting."
Mr Watt, the director of Warrnambool-based Physio Freedom, said a person's posture when they used a device was what caused the pain.
"People sitting in hunched positions with their chins poked forward towards the device are more susceptible to these injuries," Mr Watt said.
He said a phone with a smaller screen and font was likely to be more problematic, especially if used on the school bus, while walking or when sitting on the ground waiting for friends or for parents to pick them up.
"The younger generation are naturally inclined to spend more time on their devices, in particular their phones," Mr Watt said.
"They often do this in very poor postures. I have checked young patients' time spent on certain apps and found one young user who averaged a staggering 7.5 hours on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok per day."
Mr Watt said people needed to reduce the time spent using digital devices.
"Try to spread out your use and have regular breaks," he said.
"Also think about the position of your neck and shoulders when using the device.
"Consider a stand for the phone or iPad and complete regular stretches.
"Also make sure you participate in some form of sport or outdoor activity to keep your whole body strong and flexible and endorphins flowing to help with mental health."
Mr Watt encouraged people suffering from pain to visit a physiotherapist.
He said the health professionals could recommend some simple neck and upper back stretches as well as postural correction to minimise pain associated with using digital devices.
Research conducted by the Australian Chiropractors Association showed a spike in the time spent on mobile devices.
It showed most Australians spent five hours or more on their phone each day.
It also revealed most people reached for their phone between five and 30 times each hour.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
