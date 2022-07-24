The Standard

High number of south-west residents suffering from 'tech neck'

Monique Patterson
July 24 2022
One young user averaged a staggering 7.5 hours on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok per day.

- Clifton Watt
HAZARD: Young people are suffering from sore necks due to screen time.

The number of south-west residents suffering from 'tech neck' has doubled in the past five years, according to physiotherapist Clifton Watt.

