Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy has notably skipped Moyne Shire on his whistle-stop tour of 40 state electorates in 40 days, leaving the council bemused.
Mr Guy began his statewide pre-campaign sweep in Warrnambool this week, pledging $20 million to the local surf club and crumbling breakwater, before driving to Portland to hear from locals about the failing local hospital services.
While he drove through Moyne to get from Warrnambool to Portland, Mr Guy didn't have time to stop and meet with the council.
Liberal Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell, who accompanied Mr Guy, said the opposition leader had a busy schedule and visited the most pressing areas of need.
"With Matthew's schedule for this trip being so tight, we felt it was crucial for Matthew to meet with community members in Portland to hear their stories regarding loss of services at Portland District Health," Ms Britnell said.
"The fact that Matthew was unable to meet Moyne Shire representatives on this trip does not mean the shire is being snubbed. As Matthew said publicly himself, he will be back in South West Coast again soon."
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said he hoped that was true.
"Mr Guy has said he will be coming back, so I hope he can put it in his diary to meet with Moyne Shire fairly soon," he said.
Cr Smith sent Mr Guy an email on Friday morning expressing council's disenchantment.
"I realise he is on a tight schedule, but we were really disappointed we missed out on meeting with him this time. Even stopping for a coffee and chat on his way through."
Moyne Shire Council officers and councillors recently visited Melbourne to speak with state members on both sides of politics. While they met with a number of Liberal and National Party politicians, Mr Guy wasn't able to find the time.
"There are definitely things we would love to talk to him about," Cr Smith said.
The regional housing shortage was one of the key issues Moyne Shire has been battling, with some new council employees having to stay in local caravan parks while they waited for permanent accommodation.
Mr Guy has been using the caravan park example as one of his key talking points, calling the situation "bizarre". Cr Smith said he was eager to discuss the issue further.
Ms Britnell said she had been keeping in touch with the council to stay abreast of its needs and priorities.
"I have been in constant dialogue with Moyne Shire Council regarding its funding priorities for the shire, as I have been with all councils in the South West Coast electorate," she said.
