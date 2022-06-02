Two south-west community organisations are bouncing back from the depths of the pandemic with membership numbers on the rise.
The Koroit Probus Club and the Rotary Club of Port Fairy have busy agendas ahead as members embrace the freedom of diluted pandemic days.
Advertisement
On Wednesday the Koroit Probus Club will come together to celebrate its 16th birthday.
The club's membership, aged from mid 60s to 90s, has shown it is a resilient lot, navigating the high-risk COVID days of 2020-21 and early 2022.
Club president Helen Sheppard said membership sat at 60, a number that has risen in the last three years - despite the pandemic.
"We are actually inducting a couple of new members next week," Mrs Sheppard said.
"I think we have managed to retain and grow our membership because we have kept in touch.
"When restrictions were really tight, club members communicated through letters and phone calls, we made sure we were keeping in touch with each other. Everyone is now champing at the bit to do things. Probus is such a welcoming group, it's a great social outlet."
The Rotary Club of Port Fairy is also close to being back in full swing.
Club members have been getting their hands dirty, literally, with tree planting and a working bee to clean up around the town's scout hall among the tasks they have completed.
The club hosted a Rotary state conference in March, which brought 150 Rotarians to town.
Club president Jill Gleeson said that number was half of what was originally planned, with the event scaled back due to COVID concerns.
"The Omicron outbreak at Christmas did put things back a bit," Mrs Gleeson said.
"Everyone was ready to get back towards normal and that changed everything again.
"But we are now getting to do a lot more things, we have a trivia day planned for June 11 and more tree planting. Our membership has actually risen slightly from the start of the pandemic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.