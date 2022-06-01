For the first time, the traditional Gunditj whale dreaming and birthing story is being shared with the public.
The Keerray Woorroong Gunditjmara First Nations Peoples are holding the World Environment Day event at Moyjil/Point Ritchie from 10.30am on Sunday.
Advertisement
It includes a Welcome to Country, community acknowledgements, dance, ceremonies and teachings for Gunditjmara Elders and the community with special guests presenting.
If you're in need of a laugh, don't miss out on the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow (MICF) making its way across the south-west this week. The line-up is Kirsty Webeck (as MC), Annie Louey, Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall, Brett Blake and Dahn Rozario.
To have your event featured in what's on email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event with the name, location and time.
FILM: Downton Abbey: A New Era screening fundraiser for Belfast Aquatics, Reardon Theatre, from 7.30pm.
FUNDRAISER: 15 Minutes of Fame variety concert, St Brigid's Crossley, from 6pm.
COMEDY: MICF Roadshow, Sterling Place, Dunkeld Community Centre, 7.30-9.45pm.
STORYTIME: SES deputy controller Bernie Stiles reads How to Be a Lion by Ed Vere, Glenelg Libraries, Portland, 11am-noon.
LIVE MUSIC: Smash and Grab, The Cally Hamilton, from 8pm. Loose Cannons, Kirkstall Hotel, from 6pm.
COMEDY: MICF Roadshow, Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 8-10.15pm.
SHOW: Unsung - The Women who Pioneered Music, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30-9pm.
CARNIVAL: Monster Trucks, Warrnambool Showgrounds, from 11am (and Sunday).
FOOTBALL: Hampden: Koroit v Portland, Victoria Park, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District: Nirranda v Panmure, Nirranda Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
MARKETS: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. Monster Sunday Market, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Dixie Noveau, Warrnambool RSL, 2.30-5.30pm. Moyne Sessions LIVE, Duke's Commercial Hotel, 1-4pm. Caetline Martin, The Cally Hamilton, from 5.30pm. Wild Roomers, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2-5pm.
ANIMALS: Western District Bird Expo, Hamilton Showgrounds, 11am-1pm. Shorebird identification workshop, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-noon.
COMEDY: MICF Roadshow, Portland Civic Hall, 7-9.15pm.
Advertisement
NETBALL: Western Regions Netball Association Championships, Warrnambool Stadium, from 9am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.