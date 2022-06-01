The Standard

A 2008 royal blue Ford Ranger twin cab utility - registration plate number XCS-367 - was stolen on Wednesday afternoon

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 1 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:17pm
Wanted: Colac police are still searching for a 2008 rural blue Ford Ranger twin cab utility, similar to this file image. The registration plate number is XCS-367.

Police have warned residents on rural properties to secure their sheds and vehicle keys after a Ford Ranger ute was stolen at Pirron Yallock.

