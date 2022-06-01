Police have warned residents on rural properties to secure their sheds and vehicle keys after a Ford Ranger ute was stolen at Pirron Yallock.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the 2008 royal blue Ford Ranger twin cab utility - registration plate number XCS-367 - was stolen between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday.
He said the thieves attended at the Swan Marsh Road farm which is set back about 500 metres from the road.
"The unknown offenders entered rural property, entered a shed and located the keys to the vehicle.
"We are still looking for the vehicle. It has a distinctive R. M. Williams sticker on the rear window. The ute is valued at between $10,000 and $15,000."
Detective Sergeant Butland said it was timely to remind farmers and rural residents to secure their sheds and the keys to vehicles.
"These sorts of offences are crimes of opportunity. Removing the opportunity makes it much more difficult for these sorts of offences to be committed," he said.
"Anyone who saw a vehicle or anything suspicious in that Swan Marsh Road area between 3pm and 5pm Wednesday are requested to contact the Colac police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
