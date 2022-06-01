Drink drivers stun police

Police are stunned that two drink drivers were caught in Warrnambool overnight Wednesday
Warrnambool police have been left stunned after two drink drivers were caught overnight.
Advertisement
Police Sergeant James van Engelen said it was hard enough to drive during the recent inclement weather without trying to do so under the influence of alcohol.
"It's a Wednesday night in Warrnambool about 1am and two drivers were intercepted," he said.
"We are just amazed. Why would anyone be drinking and then driving. There's no excuse."
Sergeant van Engelen said a 61-year-old Terang man had his vehicle seized after being intercepted drink driving and also driving while suspended.
He said officers observed the man driving along Raglan Parade and pulled him over in Liebig Street.
"He couldn't have been much more obvious," he said.
"He provided a positive preliminary breath test at about 1am and then recorded an evidentiary reading of .137.
"The driver is now heading to the magistrates court to face charges of drink driving and driving while suspended, for which he has prior offences.
"His car was also seized and will attract towing and storage fees of about $1300."
Sergeant van Engelen said officers were stunned that two drink drivers were caught at about the same time.
"There are obviously people willing to take a risk and drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs," he said.
"There are police on duty 24 hours every day and road safety for everyone is one of our main priorities."
Details of the other driver were not provided due to the circumstances of the offending.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.