The Standard

Police are stunned that two drink drivers were caught in Warrnambool overnight Wednesday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink drivers stun police

Police are stunned that two drink drivers were caught in Warrnambool overnight Wednesday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.