In Ararat at 6am it was -1.3 and felt like -4.5.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 9:21pm
Clear, bright and cold: Looking over north Warrnambool just before 7am. At that time it was 3.2 degrees in Warrnambool and felt like -2.

There's a frost warning in place for much of the state, including the south-west.

