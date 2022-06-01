There's a frost warning in place for much of the state, including the south-west.
Frosts with temperatures down to -2 degrees are forecast for Thursday morning in parts of the south-west, Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East and Central forecast districts.
In addition there's a strong marine wind warning for the west coast, but a sheep farmers alert for much of Victoria has been cancelled.
At 6.30am in Warrnambool it was 3.2 degrees, felt like -2 and we've had 0.4mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
In Ararat at 6am it was -1.3 and felt like -4.5 and at Ballarat at 7.20am it was -2.6 and felt like -6.1.
Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy.
There will be patches of morning frost in the north with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.
Daytime maximum temperatures between 10 and 13.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy are expecting 14 degrees, Heywood and Portland 13, Mortlake,Colac and Casterton 12, Hamilton 11 and Ararat just 10.
A ridge of high pressure cross Victoria on Thursday with light winds tending moderate northerly in the west late in the day as the next cold front approaches across the Bight.
Winds will continue to freshen on Friday, with the front entering western Victoria late in the day.
Further cold fronts embedded in a broad westerly flow will continue to bring gusty winds and showers through the weekend.
Friday we're expecting late showers (2-4mm) with a top of 15 degrees, Saturday showers (8-10mm) 13, Sunday showers (15-20mm) with a top of 12, Monday showers (10-20mm) and Tuesday showers easing (6-15mm) with a top of 13.
