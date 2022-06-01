The Standard

Three south-west councillors discuss their journey into local government, push for gender equity

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:11am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'IT'S TIME': Corangamite Shire south-central ward councillor Jo Beard, Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie and Moyne Shire councillor Karen Foster. Picture: Anthony Brady

Just 16 per cent of primary votes went to female candidates at the past Moyne Shire council election, but one councillor says women have "bucked the trend".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.