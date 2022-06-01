Works are underway on the footbridge over the Moyne River in Port Fairy to ensure pedestrians can walk across safely.
Moyne Shire Council said the bridge would be closed for the next few days while works were undertaken on the paths leading to the bridge.
Advertisement
"The paths on the approaches to the bridge are being reconstructed to provide safer access for pedestrians," a council spokesman said.
"Council apologises for the lack of notice about works to the Moyne River footbridge.
"These works mean pedestrian access to the bridge is temporarily closed.
"A contractor became available at short notice and as the paths were identified as a significant safety hazard, the council acted quickly to begin work as soon as possible."
The spokesman said the works were expected to be completed in the coming days.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.