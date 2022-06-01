Exclusion zone introduced at Logans Beach ahead of southern right whale migration

Boat operators have been urged to stay away from Logan's Beach, with an exclusion zone in place ahead of the arrival of southern right whales.
The exclusion zone is in place every year from June 1 to October 31 to protect the migrating mammals.
All powered watercraft, including boats and jet skis are not permitted to enter the area.
The fine for any vessel entering the Logans Beach Exclusion Zone is $3634.
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning conservation regulator program manager Ash Burns said boat operators should use extreme caution when travelling through waters near the exclusion zone.
"Logans Beach is the only established nursery in south-east Australia where female southern right Whales regularly return to nurse their calves, so it's vital we give them space," Mr Burns said.
"Female southern right whales are known to react to watercraft around their young, so the exclusion zone is needed for everyone's safety."
"Conservation regulator authorised officers will patrol the exclusion zone and the south-west coast over coming months to ensure vessel operators comply with regulations."
"The public can also report vessels in the exclusion zone or breaching minimum distances to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000."
The following minimum approach distances apply in all Victorian waters outside the exclusion zone:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
