Hampden league live coverage: round eight

THE hunted versus the hunter.
Six-time Hampden league reigning premier Koroit welcomes undefeated Portland to Victoria Park for an mouth-watering round eight Hampden league match-up.
The Standard's Justine McCullagh-Beasy will provide live updates from Victoria Park and around the grounds via our live blog.
South Warrnambool, fresh off its first loss, welcomes Terang Mortlake to Friendly Societies' Park, Warrnambool hosts winless Port Fairy at Reid Oval, Cobden will tackle North Warrnambool Eagles and Hamilton Kangaroos venture to Leura Oval to take on Camperdown.
You can follow the live blog here:
