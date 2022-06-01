The Standard

Curdies River pilot program gets Victorian Water Minister's approval after blue-green algae fish kill

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 1 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toxic: The Curdies River has suffered a devastating two-month blue-green algal bloom, which has wiped out the native fish and other water life. Photo: Anthony Brady.

Victorian Minister for Water Lisa Neville has confirmed the Curdies River has been added to a government pilot program exploring ways to curb the effects of blue-green algae on waterways.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.