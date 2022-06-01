Victorian Minister for Water Lisa Neville has confirmed the Curdies River has been added to a government pilot program exploring ways to curb the effects of blue-green algae on waterways.
Ms Neville hinted the Curdies might be added to the program after opposition MP Richard Riordan raised the issue in parliament, but in response to questions from The Standard, she confirmed its inclusion.
"We are currently developing a pilot program to help minimise the impacts of blue-green algae events. We are working with partner agencies and stakeholders to roll out the program. Curdies River will be part of the pilot program," Ms Neville said.
The planned pilot program forms part of the government's Water Cycle Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan 2022-26. The climate adaptation plan was released in February, but Ms Neville wouldn't say when the pilot would begin.
The Victorian government has committed $248 million to the state's waterways between 2020-2024, but only $193,000 of that funding could be linked directly to the Curdies.
