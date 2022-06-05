The Standard

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Princes Highway and the Allansford-Wangoom Road at 6.38am Monday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 5 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, Monday, 8am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.