UPDATE, Monday, 8am:
A two-vehicle collision near the west entrance to Premier Speedway early Monday morning has prompted police to repeat a call for all drivers to take care on the roads.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Princes Highway and the Wangoom-Allansford Road at 6.38am Monday.
More to come on that collision when details are available.
Police said that early Sunday morning a young man died following a two-car collision in Cobden at the intersection of Bond Street and Cross Forest Road at 1.20am.
An 18-year-old man, who was ejected from one of the vehicles, died at the scene.
Two other males from the same vehicle, aged 30 and 21-years-old, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Detectives from Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
That collision followed a serious of accidents in Warrnambool and district during the past 10 days.
Last week: A potentially deadly combination of vehicle collisions and inclement weather has led to Warrnambool police issuing a warning to drivers.
Senior Constable Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said there had been a number of serious collisions in the past couple of days.
An elderly pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on Saturday night trying to cross Raglan Parade in west Warrnambool, there was a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Fitzroy Road and Raglan Parade and a truck ran off the road early on Tuesday morning after colliding with a sedan at the intersection of Princes Highway and Great Ocean Road at Allansford.
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said that inclement weather during recent days had made driving even more hazardous than usual.
"We've had rain, hail and very windy conditions which can drastically impact visibility," he said.
"Police members are imploring that each driver take all possible care while behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive to the weather and road conditions.
"Please be courteous and patient when driving in inclement weather.
"It's far more important to get to your destination alive rather than get there quickly."
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said there was also a significant amount of road works being done in the lead-up to the end of the financial year.
"Take extra care at road works. Just because there is a sign posted speed, that doesn't mean you have to drive at that speed," he said.
"We are requesting that all drivers use their commonsense.
"Police members are on duty 24 hours every day and one of our priorities is to enforce the road rules as we try and aid everyone getting home safely."
The highway patrol unit officer said that there had been 38 Warrnambool and district drivers caught using mobile phones during May.
The on-the-spot infringement ticket for using a mobile telephone while driving is a $545 fine and the loss of four demerit points.
"A hands free system is a very sound investment," Senior Constable Stolzenberg said.
