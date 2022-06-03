Resident concerned about town's doctor shortage

A Terang man who has previously suffered a stroke is concerned about the town's doctor shortage.
John Glazebrook, 72, said he was suffering from a severe headache on the weekend.
He was disappointed to discover there was no doctor working at the Terang and Mortlake Health Service's hospital.
In addition to that he was unable to book an appointment at the town's medical centre.
"It's not uncommon for there to be no doctors working here on a weekend and sometimes it takes two weeks to get an appointment at the medical clinic," Mr Glazebrook said.
He said he was advised to seek treatment at Warrnambool or Camperdown but he does not drive.
"I came home and put up with the headache as best as I could," he said.
"I moved here three years ago because I was told it was cheaper to live here but I didn't realise it would be so hard to access health services."
Terang and Mortlake Health Service chief executive officer Julia Ogdin said the service was doing its best to provide after hours care.
"The health system is under strain at the moment particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic and now with the increase in cases of seasonal influenza," Ms Ogdin said.
"Terang is fortunate to be served by a committed group of local GPs who work incredibly hard to serve this community."
Ms Ogdin said there were rare occasions when the hospital was unable to provide after hours medical care.
"On these occasions community members are provided with alternative options for accessing care," she said.
Ms Ogdin said residents could - where appropriate - be put in contact with a doctor using the My Emergency Doctor program.
Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid recently called for increases for funding for general practice.
Dr Khorshid said fewer doctors were choosing to enter the GP training program, fuelled by a growing view that governments and Medicare simply did not value the significant skills and expertise of GPs.
"This is the product of deliberate government policy over many years that has taken general practice for granted," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
