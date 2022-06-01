Faulty transformer leads to power blackout

Powercor crews are finalising the restoration of power to 133 households in Warrnambool, after a network fault on Tuesday morning.
A spokesman said a high voltage fuse activated shortly before 9am, which esponded to faulty transformer leads in the Merri Street area.
"Powercor crews have arrived and are making repairs, with power set to be restored to those customers inside the next 30 minutes," he said about 11.50am.
"Customers are being kept up to date directly via SMS, where we have their details.
"To register for SMS alerts, visit powercor.com.au and search for outage notifications."
Long-time senior journalist
