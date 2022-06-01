Thieves raid ute parked near main road

Thieves have stolen chainsaws and tools after smashing their way into a black ute parked near the Mortlake-Ararat Road south of Woorndoo overnight Tuesday.
Mortlake police Sergeant Matthew Laxton said the black Isuzu twin cab utility was visible from the road and parked on the isolated farm property while tree removal work was being carried out.
"A rear door window has been smashed to gain entry to the vehicle," he said.
"Two Stihl chainsaws and tools, including an angle grinder and a grease gun, and a 400 litre fuel pod were removed from the vehicle.
"The total value of the damage and cost of replacing the tools has been estimated at $10,000."
Sergeant Laxton said it was an opportunistic theft committed despite the inclement weather overnight on Tuesday.
"Rain has also entered the cab through the smashed window," he said.
"We are requesting anyone who saw a vehicle or anything suspicious in that area south of Woorndoo overnight Tuesday to contact the Mortlake police station (5599 2501) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
