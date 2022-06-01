The Standard

The total value of the damage and cost of replacing the tools has been estimated at $10,000

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:23am
Thieves raid ute parked near main road

Thieves have stolen chainsaws and tools after smashing their way into a black ute parked near the Mortlake-Ararat Road south of Woorndoo overnight Tuesday.

