Beautiful Bella looking for a new home

Updated June 1 2022 - 3:17am, first published 12:52am
LOOKING FOR A NEW FAMILY: Bella, a staffy cross, is available for adoption at Warrnambool's RSPCA.

This week's pet of the week is Bella, a seven year old staffy cross. Bella is a sweet girl who would love a family to call her own.

