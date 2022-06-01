Beautiful Bella looking for a new home

This week's pet of the week is Bella, a seven year old staffy cross. Bella is a sweet girl who would love a family to call her own.
She is a gentle girl who has passed her crazy, active stage and is looking for a home where she can spend time with people and go on nice walks.
Advertisement
She's a goofball who enjoys a good zoom around the yard followed by a nap.
She loves to get lots of pats and attention and would suit living with primary school or older kids.
Bella would prefer to be the only dog in her new home as she finds other dogs a bit too overwhelming.
If you're looking for a fun loving , family dog Bella would be the dog for you.
Source code: BR100934, microchip number: 95600009402480.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.