Treat yourself to a luxury ride with Silver Service

Picture: Supplied

There are plenty of ways to get from A to B. Even so, whether you're heading to or coming from the airport, or need to get around the city, there's nothing quite like the convenience of being driven. And if you're going to catch a cab, it pays to keep it classy with Silver Service.



Putting the luxury in logistics, Silver Service is dedicated to getting you to your destination safely and in style. In fact, when it comes to planning your journey, it's wise to download the Silver Service app ahead of time. Here's a few reasons why.

You'll get a price guarantee

No one likes the feeling of watching a taximeter rising in anticipation of your final fare tally. Thankfully, with Silver Service, not knowing what fare you're going to pay can be a thing of the past.



When you book a taxi with the Silver Service app, you'll get a price guarantee so you can factor your fare into your travel budget. That means that the price you're quoted when you book is the only price you'll pay - there's no surge, ever, nor cancellation fees.



To make your journey feel even more seamless, you can even book, track and pay for your taxi with the Silver Service app, a convenience that allows you to select a preferred payment option that can be saved for future fares.

When you ride with Silver Service, you can pay your fare with:

Cabcharge

Cash

Credit card

Google Pay

Apple Pay

NDIS vouchers

Need to keep track of your expenses on trips? With the Silver Service app, you'll also be able to access easy-to-manage receipts, meaning one less thing to keep track of as you travel.

You can ride in comfort

With fleets stationed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, Silver Service allows you to make a taxi cab booking 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can even request an ASAP pick up or schedule your ride for later, depending on the nature of your plans.

Picture: Supplied

No matter whether you book ahead or on the spot, with Silver Service you'll always travel in style. Their fleet is comprised of regularly-serviced luxury sedans including vehicles from Mercedes and Lexus. Because if you need to be somewhere, especially for business, Silver Service appreciates the power of arriving in an air of luxury.

Offering everything from spontaneous rides to parcel transportation, this cab company has all bases covered. In a nutshell, you can book the following transport options with Silver Service:

Door-to-door service

Airport transfers

Parcel delivery

Your driver will be reliable

We all love the feeling of first-class service. Such a level of service cannot be achieved, however, without the right people behind the wheel. That's why Silver Service invests time in training their employees to such professional standards, not only in the art of driving and local navigation, but also in the craft of customer service.

In fact, riding with Silver Service is more like being chauffeured by your own personal driver - someone who appreciates the importance of reliability and getting you to your destination on time, via the best route and in royal style. Can't argue with that.

The best part is - thanks to the MyDriver feature - you can also save your favourite drivers to the Silver Service app and request them every time you ride. Simply go to the menu, select MyDriver, then 'Add Driver' and key in your Driver's ID number. Talk about a customisable cab ride.

Ready to ride to your destination?

