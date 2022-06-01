A 26-year-old Warrnambool man is back in jail and expected to serve out 14 months of imprisonment owed for trafficking a commercial quantity of ice after breaching his parole.
Zachary Miller, of Warrnambool, has been the subject of a police warrant of apprehension after cutting off his parole ankle bracelet.
On Sunday a Victoria Police helicopter was in the Warrnambool district for a couple of hours looking for a white Ford Ranger that Miller is believed to have been driving.
Police allege Miller had been involved in numerous petrol drive-offs in Warrnambool, and as far away as Mortlake and Camperdown, as well as a string of evading police incidents during which he refused to pull over for officers.
It's alleged he was involved in another petrol drive-off about noon Sunday which led to the police helicopter being called in.
Detective Senior Constable Ben Granger, of the cross jurisdictional western region crime squad, said on Wednesday that Miller was arrested at a Norlane address the previous day.
"Mr Miller was located and arrested at an address," he said.
"It was a pretty ideal scenario, where he was not behind the wheel of a car. He's been tearing it up between Warrnambool and Geelong.
"He was on parole for trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and owes 14 months."
Detective Senior Constable Granger said officers were still in the process of compiling a list of charges and a brief of evidence in relation to Miller's recent alleged offending.
He said he expected Miller to be charged with more than 20 offences, including theft of vehicles and a caravan, handling stolen goods (tools) as well as petrol thefts and evading police.
"I would also expect that he will face charges of dangerous driving. It's very pleasing to have Mr Miller off the roads," he said.
"It will be alleged he has been driving like a goose even when he's not evading police members."
Long-time senior journalist
