A wanted 26-year-old Warranmbool man has been arrested without incident in Geelong

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 1 2022 - 3:22am, first published 12:16am
In custody: A police helicopter was brought in on Sunday to search for Mr Zachary Miller in the Warrnambool district. He has been arrested in Geelong.

A 26-year-old Warrnambool man is back in jail and expected to serve out 14 months of imprisonment owed for trafficking a commercial quantity of ice after breaching his parole.

