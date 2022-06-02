Council is moving to carbon neutral Advertising Feature

This graphs shows Council emissions (electricity and gas consumption combined), during 2022. The significant drop in Council emissions shows the positive impact of the PPA. Graphic supplied.

Warrnambool City Council has committed to becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2026.



With electricity usage representing the main source of carbon emissions for Council operations, Council made a significant shift last year to procure about 40 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy as part of Local Government Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

In addition to buying renewable electricity Council will be generating its own renewable energy with 785 new solar panels being installed across four Council buildings this year.



A total of 313.6kW of solar capacity will be installed, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by about 428 tonnes annually.



This follows an upgrade of 866 street lights to LED last year which reduced annual carbon emissions by about 392 tonnes.

Council will also install pool blankets at Aquazone to reduce gas usage and evaporation across all the pools.