Lessons part of City's goals at Western Region titles

TEAM cohesion will help Warrnambool City's chances in the Western Region Netball Association Championships.
The 15 and under side, coached by Angela Jellie, has formed a strong bond during its practice sessions ahead of Sunday's round-robin fixtures at Warrnambool Stadium.
"They are getting along like a house on fire which is sometimes not ideal as a coach when you're trying to get their attention at training," Jellie laughed.
"But in terms of them coming together within a few weeks on the court as a team, it's fantastic. The vibe around the team is really good.
"Strength-wise we're probably pretty versatile which is fantastic as a coach."
Jellie is pleased with the depth in the Warrnambool City squad.
"We have lots of strength through defence and goals and have a few midcourters who we could swing into goals or defence and are happy to do the job," she said.
"We know we are up against some top opposition (such as Hampden and Ballarat) and we're looking to give it our best shot and come away with three or four wins.
"Our girls are going to learn a lot against these teams, add to their experience and add to their games, whether they're playing with (Warrnambool City) association on a Tuesday night or their clubs on a Saturday or a Sunday."
13 and under: Meagan Forth (coach), Annabelle Foster, Edith Walsh, Ginger Butters, Maya Rhodes, Maya Veale, Milly Morley, Niamh Ginley, Nara Rohan, Paige Lenehan, Zeta Kane; training partners Arli Landon, Mia Robinson.
15 and under: Ange Jellie (coach), Indigo Sewell, Hannah O'Keefe, Dana Russell, Sophie Jellie, Amarlie Conheady, Chloe Madden, Scarlett Waterfall, Olivia Lenehan, Sierra Chuck, Isabella McDowall.
Umpires: Olivia Marris, Alyssa Finlayson
