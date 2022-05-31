Another wind warning as vigorous south-westerly air stream crosses region

Another damaging winds weather warning and sheep farmers alert were released by the Bureau of Meteorology early Wednesday.
A vigorous south-westerly airstream will cross Victoria this morning as a small low pressure system moves through Bass Strait.
Damaging winds averaging 40-60 km/h, with gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible during Wednesday morning, most likely about coastal and elevated parts of the warning area.
Winds are expected to ease below warning thresholds around midday Wednesday.
Exposed coastal locations may experience average wind speeds in excess of 70km/h.
Coincident strong winds and snow falls means that blizzard conditions are possible about alpine areas.
Gusts to 100km/h are possible about alpine peaks.
Already this morning there have been gusts of:
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
There's also a gale marine wind warning in place and sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds are expected during Wednesday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a medium 60 per cent chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon with possible small hail. Winds will be south-westerly 25 to 40 km/h decreasing to 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming west to southwesterly and light in the evening.
A cold and vigorous west to south-westerly air stream will gradually ease from the west later today as a high pressure system strengthens over South Australia and extends a ridge across north-western Victoria.
The ridge will become dominant across the State during Thursday, with light winds tending moderate northerly late in the day as the next cold front approaches across the Bight. Winds will continue to freshen on Friday, with the front entering western Victoria late in the day. Further cold fronts embedded in a broad westerly flow will continue to bring gusty winds and showers through the weekend.
In Warrnambool at 7am it was 9.8 degrees, felt like -0.2 and we've had 7mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 14 degrees, Hamilton, Colac and Casterton 12 and Mortlake, Heywood and Portland 13 but the wind chill will make it feel a lot cooler.
In Warrnambool on Thursday it will be a partly cloudy 12, Friday scattered showers 13 with a 60 per cent chance of rain and on the weekend there's a 95 per cent of rain on both days, Saturday a wet 11 and Sunday a wet 10.
