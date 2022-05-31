The dinner menu at a state Liberal Party fundraising dinner in Warrnambool caught the attention of Melbourne media who used it to take a swipe at leader Matthew Guy.
On the menu for the $1000-a-table event at a city establishment was a ravioli dish which included lobster - a south-west delicacy - among the ingredients.
It sparked a tweet from Newscorp's Backroom Baz - who specialises in political scuttlebutt - that said in reference to Monday night's dinner: "Guess what's on the menu for mains?" followed by an emoji of a lobster and the words "Can't Make. It. Up. #springst".
The tweet referred to a controversial $2000 a head fundraising dinner in 2017 at the Lobster Cave restaurant that Mr Guy had attended along with an alleged Mafia boss.
The publicity was said to have cost him the last election.
In response, Mr Guy on Tuesday said: "I would say my political opponents may be obsessed with the restaurant menu, but I'm obsessed with fixing Victoria's health service".
