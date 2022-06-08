The south-west's Aboriginal heritage has been emblazoned across a Melbourne tram.
Gundijtmara/Kirrae Wurrong woman Patricia McKean is one of six First Nations artists' work to feature in the 2022 Melbourne Art Trams project.
It's part of Melbourne's new arts and culture festival RISING, with the trams on tracks for the next year.
Titled Not Sorry For Who We Are it features her late grandfather, Elder Henry 'Banjo' Clarke accompanied by two young people.
"I wanted to honour him because even though I only knew him when I was one, he was an important figure in a lot of people's lives," McKean said.
"I've heard really good stories about him - he's a legend."
Uncle Banjo was born on Framlingham Mission 100 years ago and was renowned for campaigning to secure land rights over the nearby forest.
The 23-year-old illustrator, animator and character designer has lived in Melbourne for the past four-and-a-half years where she studies animation at RMIT University.
She said the art tram was a connection to home.
"I miss coming back down to Warrnambool," she said. "It's always good to have a connection, especially with my culture and everything - my family is part of that culture."
The designs for the tram project responded to the theme Unapologetically Blak.
"The theme to me was just being yourself and not caring about what people think," McKean said.
"I wanted to make some Indigenous characters and have fun and a sense of joy to the piece."
McKean said she saw herself in the design through the colours, while the young Indigenous people were partly inspired by people she knew.
She said a relative suggested she enter the competition.
"I was stoked to be selected - it was a really good feeling knowing that my tram (work) would be going down the streets of Melbourne," she said.
McKean is working with a concept artist at a games studio in Melbourne run by Indigenous women.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
