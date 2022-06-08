The Standard

Gundijtmara artist Patricia McKean's artwork is part of RISING festival Melbourne Art Trams

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARTIST: Patricia McKean with the tram featuring her artwork Not Sorry For Who We Are. Picture: James Morgan

The south-west's Aboriginal heritage has been emblazoned across a Melbourne tram.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.