Man accused of stabbing during shovel attack says he acted in self-defence

A Warrnambool man accused of stabbing another man with a shovel, causing a 7.5cm-deep wound, says he acted in self-defence.
James Cole, 34, previously of Barkly Street, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with intentionally causing injury and other assault-related offences.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a 39-year-old male attended Warrnambool Base Hospital on Monday morning with a 7.5cm deep stab wound under his left armpit.
He told the court the man and Mr Cole were neighbours and had been drinking together the night before.
The detective said Mr Cole returned to his own unit about 11pm and began playing music and singing loudly.
He alleged the complainant attended Mr Cole's to complain, a scuffle ensued and punches were thrown.
Mr Cole allegedly hit the man before using a shovel to strike him in "an axe-chopping motion".
The complainant then left the property and woke the next day to discover the large laceration, as well as abrasions to his hand, head and legs.
Mr Cole allegedly told police he acted in fear and anger.
He was already on bail for charges of criminal damage and unlawful assault.
Lucy Tribe, representing Mr Cole, said her client maintained he acted in self-defence.
She said he was spear-tackled by the alleged victim, which initiated the wrestle between the parties.
But Detective Senior Constable Hughson said that in a record of interview, Mr Cole admitted he could have walked away.
Ms Tribe conceded the man had a lengthy criminal history involving violence, as well as alcohol and drug abuse which he hoped to seek treatment for.
Mr Cole was found eligible for the Court Integrated Services Program, which would help him with rehabilitation options, Ms Tribe said.
She said that if released on bail, Mr Cole would reside with "highly respected Indigenous elder" Lenny Clarke.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the alleged offending was serious and that a self-defence argument made up only part of the charges.
But he said he would grant Mr Cole bail, citing "the only reason" was because of the accommodation available with Mr Clarke.
Mr Cole was granted bail with strict conditions, including a 9pm to 7am curfew and he not use drugs or alcohol.
He will appear in court again on June 14.
