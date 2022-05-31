The Standard

Warrnambool man accused of shovel stabbing bailed to live in Framlingham

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of stabbing during shovel attack says he acted in self-defence

A Warrnambool man accused of stabbing another man with a shovel, causing a 7.5cm-deep wound, says he acted in self-defence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.