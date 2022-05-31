The Standard

Warrnambool-based jumps jockey Ronan Short rides winning double at Hamilton

By Tim Auld
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
TOP FORM: Jockey Ronan Short finished with two winners at Hamilton on Tuesday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Warrnambool-based jumps jockey Ronan Short took riding honours winning two of the six jumping races at Hamilton on Tuesday.

