Warrnambool-based jumps jockey Ronan Short took riding honours winning two of the six jumping races at Hamilton on Tuesday.
Short was successful on Tolemac in a maiden hurdle while Historic won the open steeplechase. The Irish-born jumps jockey, who has been based in Warrnambool for nearly four years said Tolemac and Historic should be competitive in future jumps races.
"I thought Tolemac and Historic were impressive winners in very trying conditions," Short told The Standard. "It was a very, very heavy track. We're still learning about Tolemac. It was a game win by him. It was pleasing to see he can handle really heavy ground.
"Historic is going good. He may be a chance in a feature race like the Thackeray Steeplechase, if there's a heavy track at Warrnambool on July 3."
Tuesday's double was the third for the popular jockey.
Meanwhile, 2019 Galleywood Hurdle winner Big Blue returned to the winners stall taking out an open hurdle for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace. Declan Maher, who oversees the training of the jumpers for Victoria's leading trainers said it was great to see Big Blue back in the winners circle.
"Big Blue just loves heavy tracks," he said. "He loves it when he gets mud up to his ears. We'll send Big Blue down to the beach for a couple of weeks before looking at a race like the Kevin Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool in July."
